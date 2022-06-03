Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 112,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

