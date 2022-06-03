Woonkly Power Reaches Market Cap of $11.31 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

