WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $1.91 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

