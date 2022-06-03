Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 13,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.