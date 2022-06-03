WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Up 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65. 89,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 203,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 992.6% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 243,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 221,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 197,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 736.4% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 344,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 303,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

