WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 501,232 shares.The stock last traded at $65.14 and had previously closed at $65.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

