Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.93 and traded as high as C$41.40. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.95, with a volume of 32,080 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.95.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

