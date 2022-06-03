Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $320.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.62 million and the highest is $369.40 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $330.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

