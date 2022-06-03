Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.78 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

