Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 4,484.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

