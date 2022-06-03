Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

