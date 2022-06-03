Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AON by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.73 and a 200 day moving average of $294.74. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

