Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AMETEK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,779,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $123.21 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

