Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $61.93. 2,333,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,459. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

