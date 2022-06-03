Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 48,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 443.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

