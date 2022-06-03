Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 34,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,066,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
