Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 34,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,066,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

