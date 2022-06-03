Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CVCO opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $195.70 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.74.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

