Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $59.29. 20,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,297,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $127,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

