Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,842 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Wave Life Sciences worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,824,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $57,621.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

