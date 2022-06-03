Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.29.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $263.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 36.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Watsco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 262.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

