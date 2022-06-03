Wanchain Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.72 million and $938,836.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00256255 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

