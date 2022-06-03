Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 170,889 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,426,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,797.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 65.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 170.3% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

