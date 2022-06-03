Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $78.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,641.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 175,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

