VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOXX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,551,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 77,375 shares of company stock worth $593,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

