Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 650,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 16,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,000. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

