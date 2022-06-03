Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($290.32) to €280.00 ($301.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.5526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

