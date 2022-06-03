Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares in the company, valued at $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $10.38 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.