Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Christopher T. Metz Sells 150,000 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.21 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

