Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Christopher T. Metz Sells 150,000 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.21 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.