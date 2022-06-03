Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Sells $29,005.59 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Howard Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.