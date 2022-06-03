Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,041 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 742,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after buying an additional 543,302 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.83 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

