Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,138,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADGI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

