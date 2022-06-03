Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $173,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

