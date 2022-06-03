Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 803 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.27 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

