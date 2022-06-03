Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 3,108 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

