Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 14,725 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 897,597 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

