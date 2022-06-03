Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 158,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 12,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,105. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.