Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 230 ($2.91) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.10) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 226.44 ($2.86).

VMUK opened at GBX 147.10 ($1.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

