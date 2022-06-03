Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to report sales of $215.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $114.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $832.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.70 million to $943.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $798.31 million, with estimates ranging from $694.67 million to $989.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 573,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

