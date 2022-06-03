Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. 22,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,757. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

