VerusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $34.09 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00566837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00414418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,649,181 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

