Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.30

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 110908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.