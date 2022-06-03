Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $187,055 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 313,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,434. Veritone has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

