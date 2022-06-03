Verasity Market Cap Reaches $30.66 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002944 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

