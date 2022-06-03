Venus (XVS) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Venus has a market cap of $56.14 million and $11.46 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00015492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,742.39 or 0.99897833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030539 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.