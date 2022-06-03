Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.23.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

