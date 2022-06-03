Vega Protocol Price Tops $1.53 on Top Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $28.00 million and $2.00 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 18,243,643 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

