Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

