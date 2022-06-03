Vectorspace AI (VXV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102,749.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $33.34 million and $102,749.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00224495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.42 or 0.01873030 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00319268 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,976,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.