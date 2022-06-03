VeChain (VET) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $147.11 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

