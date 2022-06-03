Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.23 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

